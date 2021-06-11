ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Hits $558,328.53

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $558,328.53 and approximately $48,268.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,353,895 coins and its circulating supply is 28,074,561 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

