Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,230.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $724.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

