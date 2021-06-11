Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 243,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 116,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,891,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,176,000.

Shares of INTF opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.31. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

