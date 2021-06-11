Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 786 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

