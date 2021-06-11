Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $956,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.