Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.