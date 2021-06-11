EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,440.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,991.38 and $32,440.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00787306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00086343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044974 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

