Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 5,700 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carrier Global by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,587 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,068,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,016,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

