Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $4,450,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 650.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,323 shares of company stock worth $49,397,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.