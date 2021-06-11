Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 755,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $6.69 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

