Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.