Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $222,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

BHP opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

