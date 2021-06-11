Enlightenment Research LLC Grows Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.96 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.