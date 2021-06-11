Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,838,658 shares of company stock worth $1,176,132,852. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

