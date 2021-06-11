ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.31 ($13.31).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €10.52 ($12.37) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.27. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.