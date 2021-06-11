Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.98

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 139081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

