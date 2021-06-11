Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

