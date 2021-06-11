Enerflex Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of C$796.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.19. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

