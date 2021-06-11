Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.75.
Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.93.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
