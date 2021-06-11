Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$23.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.93.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.