Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.93.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

