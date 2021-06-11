Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

WDC opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.