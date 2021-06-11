Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 514 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.17 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

