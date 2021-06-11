Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 276 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,571 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.65. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

