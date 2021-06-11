Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

