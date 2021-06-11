Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,853 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.