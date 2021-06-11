Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 384 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

