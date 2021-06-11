Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,056 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,808,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after buying an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

