Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $227.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.