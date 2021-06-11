Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.26.

Shares of ESTC opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Elastic by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Elastic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Elastic by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

