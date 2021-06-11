Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eguana Technologies from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of EGTYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 156,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,941. Eguana Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

