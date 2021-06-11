Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $255,156.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $255,156.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.07 or 0.00791585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00086141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045061 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

