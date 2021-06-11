ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.80

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 66612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -88.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.99%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

