Eastman Chemical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 10,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,855% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 call options.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.33. 463,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

