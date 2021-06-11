Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit makes up approximately 2.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Eagle Point Credit worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECC. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,384. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $446.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 76.52%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.