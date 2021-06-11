E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $49,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

OTIS stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $81.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.