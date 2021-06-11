E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $42,000 Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

SPRO stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.54. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

