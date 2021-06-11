E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $39,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

