E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,326 Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.45 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

