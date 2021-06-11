E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.