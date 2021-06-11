E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 78,941 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 68,760 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

