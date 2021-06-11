Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.63 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 65,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,463. Duluth has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $513.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

