Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

