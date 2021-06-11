DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Hits $43.54 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $604,041.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

