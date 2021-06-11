Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 150,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.66. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,825 shares of company stock worth $1,669,749. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.