DPRating Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, DPRating has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $599,954.65 and approximately $36,857.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

