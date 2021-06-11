Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 4.24% 0.87% 0.38% Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14%

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 7.21 $50.42 million $1.82 20.12 Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.74 $10.78 million $1.79 11.09

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Douglas Emmett and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 7 2 0 2.22 Global Net Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $33.22, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Douglas Emmett pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

