Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $448.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $452.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

