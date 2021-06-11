Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.33.

Shares of DOL opened at C$54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.19. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$44.45 and a 52 week high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last three months.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

