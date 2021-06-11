Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,718,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

