Dogecoin Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion and $1.77 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.00438133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,980,499,848 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

